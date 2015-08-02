LONDON Aug 2 Britain and France on Sunday urged
other European Union states to help them tackle the growing
crisis in northern France caused by thousands of migrants
seeking to make illegal and dangerous crossings into England.
The French port of Calais has become a focal point for the
huge influx of migrants entering Europe to escape poverty and
violence in the Middle East and Africa.
Nightly attempts by large groups of the estimated 5,000
migrants in Calais to force their way through the rail tunnel
linking France and Britain have provoked public anger and
severely disrupted the flow of goods between the two countries.
"There are no easy solutions - and it is not for the UK and
France to solve these problems alone," British interior minister
Theresa May and her French counterpart Bernard Cazeneuve said in
a joint letter published in the Sunday Telegraph.
"Many of those in Calais and attempting to cross the Channel
have made their way there through Italy, Greece or other
countries. That is why we are pushing other member states - and
the whole of the EU - to address this problem at root."
Several people have been killed trying to enter Britain,
where they believe they have better prospects of a new life.
The joint plea came as Britain, where the crisis is heaping
pressure on Prime Minister David Cameron to take action,
detailed some of the extra security measures agreed with French
President Francois Hollande on Friday.
Cameron's office said Britain would fund a significant boost
in the number of private security guards patrolling the French
entrance to the Eurotunnel-operated under-sea rail link. New
fences, security cameras and infra-red detectors would also be
used to improve security.
French authorities have already increased the number of
police in the area.
The official response to the crisis was on Sunday criticised
as lacking humanity by Church of England Bishop Trevor Willmott,
whose diocese covers the English side of the 30 kilometre (18.64
miles) sea channel separating the countries.
"We've become an increasingly harsh world, and when we
become harsh with each other and forget our humanity then we end
up in these stand-off positions," Willmott said in an interview
with the Observer newspaper.
Britain and France said their efforts were not limited to
beefing up security, and that they had led efforts to break up
the criminal gangs who seek to profit from the flow of migrants.
"Ultimately, the long-term answer to this problem lies in
reducing the number of migrants who are crossing into Europe
from Africa," May and Cazeneuve wrote.
"Many see Europe, and particularly Britain, as somewhere
that offers the prospect of financial gain. This is not the case
- our streets are not paved with gold."