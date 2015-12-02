BERLIN Dec 2 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Wednesday that Afghans coming to Germany in pursuit of
better economic circumstances will be sent back to Afghanistan.
Speaking at a joint news conference with Afghan President
Ashraf Ghani in Berlin, Merkel said Germany would meet its
humanitarian obligations for Afghans who are in serious danger
because they worked for foreign forces such as the German army.
"But where refugees come hoping for a better life - and I
know that this hope is big for many - that is no reason to get
asylum status or residency status here," she said, adding that
in such cases people would be deported back home.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Noah Barkin)