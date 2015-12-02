(Adds detail, quotes, context)
By Michelle Martin
BERLIN Dec 2 Chancellor Angela Merkel said on
Wednesday that Afghans heading to Germany in pursuit of better
economic circumstances will be sent back to Afghanistan and
people still there should move to safe zones within their
country rather than migrating to Europe.
Hundreds of thousands of migrants, many fleeing war and
poverty in the Middle East, have streamed into Germany this
year, and German authorities and communities are now buckling
under the strain.
Afghans - widely viewed as unwanted economic migrants -
formed the sixth largest group of asylum seekers in Europe's
economic powerhouse in the first 10 months of this year.
Speaking at a joint news conference with Afghan President
Ashraf Ghani in Berlin, Merkel said Germany would meet its
humanitarian obligations for Afghans who are in serious danger
because they worked for foreign forces such as the German army.
"But where refugees come hoping for a better life - and I
know that this hope is big for many - that is no reason to get
asylum status or residency status here," she said, adding that
in such cases people would be deported back home.
Merkel said the training Germany provides for police
officers in Afghanistan would be expanded to include lessons on
combatting smugglers, illegal immigration and passport forgery.
Almost 21,000 Afghans arrived in Germany between January and
October - up from just under 8,000 in the same period last year.
Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere has previously said that
Afghans should "stay in their country".
To that end, Merkel talked about creating "protected zones"
within Afghanistan so that people living in unsafe areas can
move within their country to another region that offers
sufficient security, instead of heading to Europe.
People would need to be offered prospects such as living
space and vocational training in these zones, she said.
Ghani agreed, saying that it was necessary to tackle the
root causes of migration - namely instability and poverty.
Merkel stressed there was false information circulating in
Afghanistan about migration to Germany and said the embassy was
taking measures to ensure people knew the rumours were not true.
Ghani said Afghans fleeing to Europe spent $20,000-$25,000
each and added that for each one who reached their destination
safely, between four and 10 lost everything on their way.
"We need to ... make sure that everybody understands the
streets are not paved with gold," he said.
For months Germany has been using local media in Afghanistan
and other countries to dispel the rumours that Europe's largest
economy has its doors wide open to everyone.
