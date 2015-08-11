LONDON, Aug 11 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The average
asylum seeker's journey from West Africa to Europe takes 22
months, 13 of them spent waiting in Libyan ports where neglect
and abuse are rife, migrants have said, while many also die on
the "road to hell" from Niger to the north African coast.
"The desert is full of graves," said E.C., a 19-year-old
migrant from Nigeria interviewed by MEDU, an Italian medical
charity. "Smugglers are careless, as they know that none will be
held responsible for those who die on this journey."
People smugglers, charging thousands of dollars for passage,
have sent more than 90,000 migrants by sea to Italy so far this
year, the U.N. refugee agency says. Up to 900 died in a
shipwreck in April, and about 200 died off Sicily last Thursday.
Less is known about the journey migrants make overland
before reaching the ports of Libya, but the interviews conducted
on Sicily tell a tale of violent abuse, stifling heat and a
sometimes fatal lack of basic provisions.
The vast majority of the 100 migrants interviewed on Sicily
had taken the "West African route" to Europe, starting in
countries such as Nigeria, Gambia and Senegal before journeying
thousands of miles to the south coast of the Mediterranean.
The toughest part of the West African route, according to
those surveyed, was the Saharan "road to hell" between Agadez in
Niger and central Libya, where extreme heat, thirst and reckless
driving kill many before they reach the Mediterranean.
Migrants along this remote route were also victim of
ill-treatment and brutality, identifying soldiers, police
officers and bandits who, at various stages of the journey,
inflicted violence on them while looking for money, with
professional smugglers and middlemen also doling out abuse.
"I saw so many dead bodies, both of those who had fallen
from the vehicle and of those who had died because of the lack
of water to drink," said E.C.
Asylum seekers said they had contacted at least two
different smugglers, one to organize their trip from Agadez to
Libya, another for the Mediterranean voyage.
Those who make it to Libya were also treated abysmally
during their time spent captive there, on average 13 months but
in many cases even longer. They then typically pay over 1,000
($1,100) to make the often deadly journey across the sea.
"I saw 7 persons dying in front of me in that prison,
because they did not have food and water," said A.M., a Gambian.
"If you are sick, you are not entitled to see a doctor, you can
die and then they will throw your body outside."
MEDU's report, published on Monday, also criticised the
obsession in some quarters with distinguishing between
'deserving' refugees and 'opportunists' migrating for economic
reasons.
"The traditional dichotomy between refugees and economic
migrants proves to be more an abstract concept than a
classification able to adequately understand a complex
reality," MEDU said.
($1 = 0.9037 euros)
(Reporting By Joseph D'Urso, editing by Tim Pearce. Please
credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of
Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights,
trafficking, corruption and climate change. Visit www.trust.org)