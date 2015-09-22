BRUSSELS, Sept 22 EU interior ministers voted to launch a scheme to redistribute 120,000 asylum-seekers around the bloc on Tuesday, diplomats said, overriding objections from some states.

The scheme, backed by Germany and other big powers, had drawn fierce objections from some east European countries, notably the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary.

(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald, Julia Fioretti and Francesco Guarascio; editing by Foo Yun Chee)