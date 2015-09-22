(Adds Luxembourg government tweet, details)
BRUSSELS, Sept 22 EU interior ministers voted to
launch a scheme to redistribute 120,000 asylum-seekers around
the bloc on Tuesday, overriding objections from some states.
The scheme, backed by Germany and other big powers, had
drawn fierce objections from some east European countries,
notably the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary.
The Czech government said earlier on Tuesday that the scheme
would be unworkable even if its objection was ignored.
"Council decision on relocation for 120,000 persons adopted
today, by large majority of member states," the Luxembourg
government, which is chairing the meeting, said in a tweet.
Ministers had been keen to resolve the issue before EU
leaders meet on Wednesday to try to overcome weeks of heated
mutual recriminations and forge ahead with a common plan to deal
with the migration crisis.
However, many had been reluctant to force the issue to a
vote, fearing that this could further poison relations among the
28 member states.
