BERLIN, March 2 A collapse of Europe's 26-nation
Schengen zone of passport-free travel would create major
congestion and cost larger airports hundreds of millions of
euros to redesign terminals, airports association ACI Europe
said on Wednesday.
The Schengen zone, which also now counts four non-European
Union countries as members, was created more than 30 years ago
and airports have as a result designed terminals to have
separate Schengen and non-Schengen zones.
The free-travel agreement has come under increasing strain
due to the refugee crisis, with several countries imposing
temporary border checks in order to stem the flow of people from
countries such as Syria.
Olivier Jankovec, director general of ACI Europe, said while
it was not on the cards, any moves to reinstate air border
controls between Schengen states would have a drastic impact and
that restructuring airport facilities could easily cost hundreds
of millions of euros for the largest airports.
There are around 443 airports located within the Schengen
zone, used by around 1.2 billion people in 2015, said ACI
Europe, whose members include Aena, Aeroports de Paris
and Fraport.
"The immediate impact would be unprecedented levels of
congestion and flight disruptions, with potential spillover
effects across the entire European airport network," Jankovec
said in a statement.
It would also lead to longer travel times because airports
would no longer be able to guarantee connection times between
flights, he said. The shortest connections are about 45 minutes
at present.
While calling for Schengen to remain intact, ACI Europe also
welcomed moves by the European Commission to try to strengthen
Schengen's external borders, but said it would require
governments to deploy extra police and border staff at airports.
