War forces 2 million South Sudanese children to flee homes
KIGALI War and famine have forced more than 2 million children in South Sudan to flee their homes, creating the most worrying refugee crisis in the world, the United Nations said on Monday.
(Adds Apple spokesman affirming authenticity of message, paragraph 5)
By Julia Love
Sept 18 Apple Inc is stepping up aid to the thousands of migrants that are streaming into Europe from war-torn countries, Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook told employees in an internal message on Friday.
Cook wrote in a message on the company's intranet site that the Macbook and iPhone maker will make a "substantial donation" to relief agencies supporting the migrants and will match employee donations to the cause by 2-to-1.
The Cupertino, California-based company is also offering customers the option to donate to the Red Cross through its App Store and iTunes Store.
"Apple is dedicated to advancing human rights around the world," Cook wrote in the message, seen by Reuters. "We hope the actions we're taking will help make the situation less desperate for some, and ease the hardship so many are enduring."
An Apple spokesman confirmed the authenticity of the message.
As Europe grapples with its worst migrant crisis since World War II, other Silicon Valley giants have also pledged to help.
Earlier this week, Google said it will match the first $5.5 million worth of donations globally until it raises $11 million.
The crisis in Europe has worsened as civilians seek to escape the four-year-old civil war in Syria, in addition to fleeing conflicts in Afghanistan, Yemen, Iraq and Libya.
The International Organization for Migration said on Friday that a record 473,887 refugees and migrants had crossed the Mediterranean to Europe so far in 2015, including at least 182,000 Syrians - almost 40 percent of the total.
(Reporting by Julia Love; Editing by David Gregorio)
KIGALI War and famine have forced more than 2 million children in South Sudan to flee their homes, creating the most worrying refugee crisis in the world, the United Nations said on Monday.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, May 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of seven classes from three SWAN Trust RMBS transactions. The transactions are backed by pools of Australian conforming residential mortgages originated by the Bank of Western Australia, now part of the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA, AA-/Stable). A full list of rating action is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmations reflect Fitch's view that