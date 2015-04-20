UPDATE 1-Siemens beats Q2 forecasts, mulls Healthineers options
* Full-year forecasts reiterated (Adds CFO comment on Healthineers, details on factory-automation and power and gas units)
CATANIA, Italy, April 21 Italian authorities arrested two survivors of Sunday's migrant boat disaster on suspicion of people trafficking, Infrastructure Minister Graziano Delrio said on Tuesday after the men arrived in the Sicilian port of Catania.
Italian police interviewed 27 survivors of the wreck as they were brought to Italy on a coast guard vessel. As many as 900 people are believed to have drowned.
Delrio said Catania state prosecutor Giovanni Salvi, who has opened a homicide investigation into the disaster, ordered the arrest of the two. Officials from the prosecutor's office said they were the captain of the vessel and his first mate.
"Prosecutor Salvi has made two arrests this evening of persons involved, that shows the Italian justice is working," Delrio told reporters at the port. (Reporting by Antonio Denti and James Mackenzie; Editing by Toni Reinhold)
* Full-year forecasts reiterated (Adds CFO comment on Healthineers, details on factory-automation and power and gas units)
ASTANA, May 4 The Syrian armed opposition will return on Thursday to the talks on settling the Syrian conflict which are being held in the Kazakh capital Astana, RIA news agency quoted a source close to the negotiations as saying.