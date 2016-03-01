VIENNA, March 1 Austria wants to deter Afghans
from seeking asylum there by funding a campaign of
advertisements on Kabul buses, on Facebook and on television
telling them not to expect a warm welcome.
Austria, the last stop before Germany, the top destination
for migrants fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East and
beyond, has come under fire from the European Commission and
human rights groups for capping its intake of refugees.
"The federal government has an upper limit of 37,500 (asylum
requests this year). In order to get to this number it is
necessary to reduce the influx of refugees," Interior Minister
Johanna Mikl-Leitner said.
"It's only a question of fairness to tell people in their
home countries about the strict asylum laws in Austria."
In large red capital letters, Austria tells Afghans in its
adverts: "No asylum in Austria" for economic reasons, adding
that Vienna sets time limits for asylum, is increasing its
deportations and has strict conditions for family reunification.
Drawing on its experience in curbing migrant numbers from
Kosovo last year with a local media campaign, Austria will pay
for huge posters to be put up in Afghanistan's five biggest
cities as well as for adverts on more than 1,000 Afghan websites
and in daily newspapers, the Interior Ministry said.
The Alpine republic of 8.5 million people received 90,000
asylum requests last year, around a quarter of them submitted by
Afghans, a trend which is continuing this year.
Austria is not the first country to plan such a campaign to
reduce immigration. Australia launched a similar initiative
warning "You will not make Australia home", and an
anti-immigration party in Sweden said last year it would launch
an campaign in foreign media to discourage asylum-seekers.
(Reporting By Francois Murphy, writing by Shadia Nasralla;
Editing by Gareth Jones)