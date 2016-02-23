VIENNA Feb 23 Human rights group Amnesty
International accused Austria on Tuesday of violating human
rights by capping the number of asylum requests it accepts per
day with the government saying it was acting within the law.
Austria angered other EU states and pushed the European
executive to say it was breaking the law by announcing this
month it would not receive more than 80 asylum requests a day
via the main migrant route from Slovenia.
"The Geneva Convention (for refugee rights) does not know
the terms quota or admission limit... and the Geneva Convention
is binding law in Austria. We are breaking international law,"
the head of Amnesty International Austria, Heinz Patzelt, said
on ORF radio.
Austria, the last stop on the way to Germany for hundreds of
thousands of migrants who have flocked to Europe, has not
flinched at criticism of its quotas, and its interior minister
said the daily caps had been introduced on Friday.
Austria says it is merely reacting to the lack of solidarity
that other European states have shown by refusing to take in
migrants or by failing to secure the EU's external borders after
Austria accepted 90,000 asylum seekers last year.
"A country that can accommodate 2.8 million tourists a year
can do more... It's obscene to accept a commitment such as the
Geneva Convention and then to stop complying with it at the
first crisis," Patzelt said.
A spokesman for the Interior Ministry in Vienna said setting
daily quotas for accepting asylum seekers via its border with
Slovenia was "completely within the legal framework."
