VIENNA Three people have been arrested in Hungary in relation to the more than 70 dead migrants found in an abandoned lorry in Austria, Austrian newspaper Krone said on its website on Friday without citing sources.

A spokesman for Austria's interior ministry could not confirm the Krone report. Hungarian police had no comment. Austrian police were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Angelika Gruber, editing by Noah Barkin)