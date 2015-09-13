(Recasts after German announcement, updates throughout)
Sept 13 As Germany announced it was re-imposing
border controls in a bid to slow an influx of migrants, Austria,
through which tens of thousands have passed on their way to
Germany, was expecting a record number of arrivals on Sunday.
More than a week after the two countries threw open their
borders to the migrants, Germany said it was reversing course as
a temporary measure. Austria's chancellor, however, was quoted
as saying that his country would not immediately follow suit.
While those announcements were made, people continued to
pour into Austria from Hungary. The police said 8,400 had
arrived on Sunday by the early evening, and the day was set to
be the busiest at the border since the wave began last weekend.
"The flow of refugees remains very high, the spokesman said.
"I don't think I would be wrong in saying that we might exceed
the threshold of 10,000 if it continues like this."
In the initial rush of arrivals last weekend, 16,000 to
17,000 people -- many of them fleeing war or poverty in the
Middle East and Africa -- had crossed the border with Hungary in
two days, the spokesman said. About 7,000 arrived this Saturday.
The authorities said recently that they were preparing for a
sharp increase in the number of arrivals. The country's director
general for public security, Konrad Kogler, told ORF radio that
Austria had set up accommodation for 10,000 people.
But the number of people crossing the border, combined with
the introduction of controls by Germany, raised the question of
how long Austria could continue to let migrants stream onto its
territory unfettered.
The rail link with Hungary has been suspended since Thursday
because Austria was struggling to cope with the flow of people
across its territory, and the police spokesman said trains were
no longer running to Vienna from the border on Sunday evening.
Austrian news agency APA quoted Chancellor Werner Faymann as
saying that Vienna would not introduce additional border
controls for now but the effect of Germany's decision on Austria
was hard to predict.
"We cannot foresee what the backlog will look like,"
Faymann, a Social Democrat, was quoted as saying by APA.
The vice chancellor, Reinhold Mitterlehner, leader of the
conservative Austrian People's Party, took a more hawkish view.
"Increased controls are necessary in Austria, especially in
those regions that are the most affected by migrant flows," he
said in a statement.
(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Greg Mahlich)