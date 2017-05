A migrants walks past bottled water as he waits for buses bound for Austria and Germany, along the M1 highway near Budapest, Hungary, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Migrants use plastic sheets to shelter from rain as they wait for buses bound for Austria and Germany, along the M1 highway near Budapest, Hungary, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Migrants board a bus bound for Austria and Germany, along the M1 highway near Budapest, Hungary, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Migrants sit in a bus bound for Austria and Germany, along the M1 highway near Budapest, Hungary, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

VIENNA A number of refugees on their way from Hungary to western Europe have arrived by bus at the Austrian border, a Reuters witness said.

Hungary announced on Friday it would send thousands of migrants by bus to the border with Austria, appearing to capitulate to crowds who broke away from riot police and struck out on foot for western Europe in a day of chaos.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker, Editing by Ken Wills)