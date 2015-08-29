(Refiles to change dateline to VIENNA from LONDON)
VIENNA Aug 29 Three young children were found
in critical condition due to dehydration on Friday after police
in Austria stopped a truck with 26 refugees, Austrian news
agency APA reported on Saturday.
The lorry with refugees from Syria, Afghanistan and
Bangladesh crammed in the back was stopped in the small town of
St. Peter am Hart, close to the German border, APA said, quoting
local police.
"It was a very close call," David Furtner from the Austrian
police was quoted as saying, adding the children had been dizzy
due to dehydration in the hot and sticky lorry.
"Medical staff told us they would not have made it much
longer."
The 29-year-old Romanian driver was arrested, while the
children and their parents were taken to the hospital in the
nearby town of Braunau. The discovery comes after 71 refugees
were found dead in an abandoned lorry on an Austrian highway on
Thursday.
