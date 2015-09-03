(Adds quotes from police chief, interior minister)
By Karin Strohecker
VIENNA, Sept 3 Migrants arriving in Vienna from
Hungary will not be checked or registered and can continue their
onward journeys across Europe, the police chief in Austria's
capital said on Thursday as another wave of westward-bound
travellers boarded trains from neighbouring Hungary.
Vast numbers of people arriving from countries in war or
poverty, especially from Syria, are confronting Europe with its
biggest refugee crisis since World War Two. Many are pouring
through Hungary and Austria en route to Germany.
Migrants hoping to travel to western Europe streamed into
Budapest's main railway station on Thursday, with hundreds
storming a train after Hungarian police withdrew following a
two-day standoff, triggering chaotic scenes.
Austrian rail operator OeBB said a number of trains had left
Budapest for Sopron, which is near the Austrian border and
connected to Vienna via regional rail lines. No intercity trains
were running from Budapest to Vienna, unlike on Tuesday when
migrants packed trains hoping to make it to Germany or beyond.
"What we certainly can't do is check all those people coming
through, establish all their identities, or possibly even arrest
them -- we can't do this, and we have no plans to do this,"
Vienna police chief Gerhard Puerstl told reporters.
Asked if the migrants would be allowed to continue their
journey, Puerstl said "Yes - of course, we will ensure that
everything is orderly, there is no question of that," adding
there was no point in shuttling people back and forth in trains.
European laws, known as the "Dublin rules", require asylum
seekers to apply in the country where they enter the EU and stay
there until their applications are processed, even though most
members of the 28-nation bloc have no border controls between
them.
But countries like Italy, Greece and Hungary - where most
first enter the European Union - say they have no capacity to
process applications on such a scale and Austria has just let
migrants travel onwards.
Interior Minister Johanna Mikl-Leitner said the situation in
Hungary and measures taken by Budapest showed that countries in
Europe urgently needed to find a coordinated approach.
"If there is no pan-European solution, then more and more
member states will come up with measures to curb the flow of
migrants, and that can't be the solution," Mikl-Leitner told
journalists.
Volunteers were waiting in Vienna's main train stations to
supply arriving migrants with food and water, as they did
earlier this week, while medical centres have also been set up.
