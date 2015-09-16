Goldman "best positioned" if Glass-Steagall Act returns-Blankfein to CNBC
May 9 Goldman Sachs Group Inc is best positioned if the Glass-Steagall Act returns, Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein said in an interview to CNBC on Tuesday.
SALZBURG, Austria, Sept 16 Roughly 1,000 asylum seekers who had been camping out in Salzburg have set off on foot for the German border after waiting in vain to board trains, a spokesman for the Austrian city said on Wednesday.
"Salzburg had been a path to Germany (for the refugees) until the decision this morning not to let any trains through," the spokesman said. "So they've decided to take it into their own hands."
Earlier on Wednesday, some 2,000 asylum seekers gathered in Salzburg train station. Many of them had slept overnight in an underground parking lot, waiting for passage to Germany. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Writing by Noah Barkin; Editing by Madeline Chambers)
May 9 Prudential Financial Inc shareholders on Tuesday approved the company's compensation for executives and sided with directors in rejecting a proposal that would require an independent board chairman.