* Austrian prosecutors say evidence largely collected
* Wants Hungary to run investigation into migrant deaths
* Amnesty International criticises Hungary's migrant policy
VIENNA, Oct 8 Austrian prosecutors want their
Hungarian counterparts to take over the case of 71 dead migrants
who were found abandoned in a lorry on an Austrian motorway in
August, saying their work on the case has more or less been
completed.
The discovery of the bodies, crowded into the lorry coming
from Hungary, set off an international outcry over Europe's
often chaotic and sometimes hostile response to the tide of
refugees arriving by sea and land from war zones.
The refugees appeared to have been dead for up to two days
when they were found and fluids from the decomposing bodies were
seeping from its door.
The Austrian prosecutors said that "after the good progress
of the investigation into the discovery of the 71 bodies ... the
(Austrian) prosecutors' office ... is seeking to focus the
entire criminal proceedings in the hands of the Hungarian
judiciary."
It added: "The collection of evidence in relation to this
case in Austria has essentially been finished or is about to."
Hungary under Prime Minister Viktor Orban has gained
notoriety for its tough treatment of migrants. On Thursday
Amnesty International said the European Commission should launch
legal action against Budapest to ensure its respect for the
rights of refugees and migrants.
"Hungary is effectively transforming itself into a refugee
protection-free zone, with blatant disregard for its human
rights obligations and the obvious need to work with other EU
and Balkan countries to find collective, humane solutions to the
current crisis," said John Dalhuisen, Amnesty International
Director for Europe and Central Asia.
A government spokesman could not immediately respond to
emailed questions for comment.
Five arrests have been made in Hungary in connection with
the deaths in the lorry, and one in Bulgaria.
A European arrest warrant for this man, alleged to have been
a driver, has been withdrawn because suspicion against him had
significantly decreased, prosecutors in the eastern city of
Eisenstadt said.
Hungarian prosecutors were not immediately available for
comment.
Landlocked Hungary has registered over 300,000 illegal
migrants crossing its borders this year, most from Afghanistan,
Syria and Iraq, seeking refuge from poverty and war in richer
European Union members to the north.
Orban's government has erected a steel barrier on its
southern border with Serbia and parliament passed laws making
illegal crossing of the frontier or damaging the fence a crime,
punishable by prison or expulsion.
