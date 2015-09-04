Austria's Chancellor Werner Faymann arrives at a euro zone EU leaders emergency summit on the situation in Greece, in Brussels, Belgium, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

ALPBACH, Austria Austria and Germany have agreed to let migrants in Hungary to cross their borders, Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann said on his Facebook page on Saturday.

"Because of today's emergency situation on the Hungarian border, Austria and Germany agree in this case to a continuation of the refugees' journey into their countries," Faymann said in the post.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla, writing by Francois Murphy; editing by G Crosse)