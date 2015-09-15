A migrant reacts as other board a train at a station near the border with Austria in Freilassing, Germany September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

SALZBURG, Austria Austria said on Tuesday it would impose new restrictions at its border from midnight, as the country on the main route for migrants entering the European Union by land struggled to cope with a backlog of thousands trying to reach Germany.

Berlin said on Sunday it was introducing border checks to stem the flow of people onto its territory, but Austria let migrants keep streaming through its border from Hungary unhindered for two more days. Salzburg, the last Austrian city on the way to Germany, was beginning to feel the strain.

"The city, province and the deployed organisations are doing everything to keep Salzburg station capable of functioning as a hub," the province of Salzburg said in a news release.

Around 80 percent of trains to Munich, the route that tens of thousands of migrants have travelled on since Germany and Austria opened their borders to them more than a week ago, were cancelled on Tuesday, staff at the station said.

Roughly 500 migrants were at the station, and hundreds more were expected later in the evening, officials said, adding that there was accommodation at the station for 1,000 people.

Hundreds waited for hours on two of the station's platforms.

The number of people crowding the station had begun to put safety at risk, the province's statement said, giving an account of a meeting between organisations including the police, the fire brigade and the national rail operator, OeBB.

Thousands of migrants have poured into Austria in recent days, rushing through Hungary ahead of a Tuesday deadline that saw that country close its border with Serbia.

The route is the main one used by migrants heading over land across the Balkan peninsula for the EU in the biggest influx to Western Europe since World War Two.

More than 15,000 migrants walked across Austria's border from Hungary on Monday, according to the police, a record since the start of the crisis.

Most are bound for Germany, which announced last month it would accept Syrian refugees regardless of where they enter the EU and is preparing to accept 800,000 asylum seekers this year.

"Very many travellers are already waiting at Salzburg's main station for their onward journey," OeBB, the rail operator, said in a statement around noon. "OeBB advises travellers against journeys to Germany."

Germany's decision to suspend control-free travel from other EU countries has prompted neighbours to consider measures of their own, threatening to unravel the continent's Schengen border-free travel zone.

NEW ROUTES

Austria would introduce similar controls to Germany's as of midnight (2200 GMT), an Interior Ministry spokesman said.

The exact nature of the controls was not specified, but Austria's defence minister has said people arriving at the border will not be sent back to Hungary.

In Salzburg station, crowds of migrants waited patiently during the day for trains to take them across the border, though many grew impatient after hours of jostling for position on platforms in the hope of being put on a train.

"The biggest problem is the station. We need to keep it running," Wilfried Haslauer, the governor of Salzburg province, told Reuters.

There were around 10,000 migrants in Vienna, police there said. Interior Minister Johanna Mikl-Leitner said on Monday that 18,000 migrants were in the country. An Interior Ministry spokesman declined to provide a figure for Tuesday.

The rush into Austria eased on Tuesday after Hungary shut its border with Serbia, giving Austria more time to arrange the transfer of people to Germany.

Police in the eastern province of Burgenland said around 6,000 migrants had entered Austria from Hungary.

Hungary has over the last couple of weeks transported tens of thousands of migrants to near its border with Austria and left them to walk across into the Austrian town of Nickelsdorf.

"We think that many thousand people were still on the go in Hungary before the border closed and they will surely make their way to Nickelsdorf here in Austria and try to continue their journey to Germany," a police spokesman said on Tuesday morning.

Austria was also bracing itself for a shift in migrants' routes after Hungary's closure of the Serbian border.

"Today will be a decisive day for us," the director general for public security, Konrad Kogler, told ORF radio. "We expect that if (Hungary's) measures are very effective we will have to deal with different, new routes."

