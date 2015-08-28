* Austrian police put death toll at 71, including 4 children
* Lorry store room had been secured shut with wires
* Three suspects arrested in Hungary
* Police believe Bulgarian-Hungarian ring behind crime
(Adds discovery of mobile phones, MP's comment)
By Karin Strohecker
EISENSTADT, Austria, Aug 28 Four children,
including a baby girl, were among 71 migrants found dead in a
truck on an Austrian highway and several people have been
arrested in Hungary in connection with the tragedy, Austrian
police said on Friday.
An Austrian motorway patrol discovered the abandoned truck
near the Hungarian border on Thursday, probably at least 24
hours after it had been parked there. The refugees appeared to
have been dead for up to two days and fluids from the
decomposing bodies were seeping from its door.
A Syrian travel document was found among the victims but
more time is needed to determine whether people of other
nationalities were on board, Hans Peter Doskozil, police chief
for the province of Burgenland, told a news conference.
He later told broadcaster ORF that authorities had found
several mobile phones among the corpses, and were hoping these
could help identify the victims.
The back door of the truck was not locked but secured shut
with wires. Its refrigeration system showed no signs of having
been switched on and there were no vents to allow fresh air
inside, Doskozil told Reuters. The victims had been wearing
light summer clothes.
The deaths highlighted the dangers faced by migrants at the
hands of traffickers on arrival in Europe, even if they survive
perilous voyages across the Mediterranean, where more than 2,600
have drowned already this year.
Of the 71 dead, 59 were men, eight were women, and four were
children, including a girl estimated at 1-2 years old and three
boys aged roughly 8-10.
Austrian and Hungarian police differed over the number of
arrests made in the case.
Doskozil said three people had been taken into custody in
Hungary, including one man who is believed to be the owner of
the truck and is of Bulgarian-Lebanese origin. The other two are
believed to have driven the vehicle. One was described as
Bulgarian and the other had a Hungarian identity card.
Hungarian police said they had arrested four men, including
three Bulgarians and an Afghan citizen, and had questioned
roughly 20 people after conducting house searches.
"We expect that that this is the trace that will lead us to
the perpetrators," Doskozil said, making clear that the people
being held were not the ring leaders of the trafficking gang.
Authorities were transporting the bodies to different
Austrian morgues. A Reuters witness saw one truck carrying
around 10 bodies entering a Vienna forensics centre.
BALKAN ROUTE
The truck in which the bodies were found belongs to a
company called Mastermobiliker Ltd, which has been under
bankruptcy proceedings since July 2014, according to a Hungarian
company register.
The truck bore the logo of what appeared to be a Slovak
company, Hyza. Its parent group, Agrofert, told Reuters the
vehicle was sold to Mastermobiliker in January this year.
About 100,000 migrants, many of them from Syria and other
conflict zones in the Middle East, have taken the Balkan route
into Europe this year, heading via Serbia for Hungary and
Europe's Schengen zone of passport-free travel. Most then move
on to richer countries such as Austria and Germany.
Austria saw asylum requests rise to more than 28,000 in the
first six months of 2015 - more than the total for all of 2014.
Doskozil said plans by Hungary to build a 175 km fence to
keep out refugees may be contributing to the problem.
"Many people are trying to get to Germany or Austria before
it (the fence) is finished," Doskozil said.
Austria's Interior Minister Johanna Mikl-Leitner said on
Friday the best way to handle the refugee crisis was to create
legal pathways into Europe rather than stricter border controls.
The 28 member states of the European Union have not yet
agreed on introducing binding quotas for the distribution of
refugees. EU leaders declared this week the bloc had "failed" in
the face of human agony on its frontiers.
Austria has for months called for such quotas to share out
refugees more fairly across the continent.
"I've had enough of these crocodile tears in the European
Parliament and then nothing happens," said Ulrike Lunacek, vice
president of the parliament and an Austrian lawmaker.
