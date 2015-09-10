(Recasts, adds comments by OeBB, Interior Ministry)
VIENNA, Sept 10 After days of smooth operation,
Austria's transfer of migrants to Germany appeared to break down
on Thursday as a rush of people crossing from Hungary forced it
to suspend train services across that border.
The number of people entering on foot in the early hours of
Thursday strained resources at the frontier as the authorities
scrambled to provide onward transport. Trains have also been
carrying other migrants directly across the border, generally in
smaller numbers.
"Ever more people are arriving daily," said a spokesman for
the national rail company, OeBB. "It far exceeds our capacity."
Tens of thousands have passed through Austria since
Saturday, when it and Germany announced jointly that they would
let a wave of migrants, many of them fleeing Syria's civil war,
enter their territory.
With the overwhelming majority wanting to travel through
Austria to Germany, the mass transfer had gone smoothly until
Thursday, when OeBB cited "massive overloading" as a reason for
the suspension.
"That is the reason we want to slow the flow from Hungary,"
the OeBB spokesman said. "It is not the solution, but it would
be irresponsible simply to let people keep streaming in and
spend the night at train stations."
Over the weekend, extra trains were provided and carriages
added to existing services to handle the initial influx.
Within days, however, the number of arrivals had fallen
sharply, and rail capacity was reduced. That made it harder to
manage Thursday's surge, which included 4,000 people who had
crossed the border on foot, an Interior Ministry spokesman said.
A Reuters journalist saw hundreds of people continuing to
line up on Thursday afternoon at the border with Hungary, where
there is no formal frontier post because both countries are
members of the European Union's open-borders Schengen agreement.
"The suspension will definitely remain in place today, and
we will have another look early tomorrow," the OeBB spokesman
said. "We're assuming that the influx will remain at this high
level."
