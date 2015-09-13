Sept 13 Austrian authorities said they were
expecting another wave of migrants and refugees coming over the
border from Hungary on Sunday, after a brief lull in arrivals
gave them a chance to re-stock reception centres.
Austria struggled last week to cope with thousands of people
entering its territory, almost all of them on their way to
Germany. The train link to Hungary has been closed since
Thursday in a bid to stem the flow.
Only 50 people crossed the border early on Sunday morning,
but Hungarian authorities had said more were on their way and
numbers could climb to 500 an hour, a spokesman for the Austrian
police said.
Based on recent experience, the Austrian authorities were
expecting 6,000-8,000 new arrivals through the day, the
spokesman added.
Thousands of refugees, many of them fleeing the Syrian
conflict, are crossing into Hungary, an eastern outpost of
Europe's passport-free Schengen zone, every day.
Many are traveling on to the continent's more prosperous
west and north in what is Europe's worst refugee crisis since
the Yugoslav wars of the 1990s.
The police chief for Austria's Burgenland province, which
borders Hungary, told ORF radio on Saturday a lull in arrivals
had let the authorities clear backlogs and clean reception
centers, but he expected more arrivals soon.
Hungary plans to seal its southern frontier with a fence by
Sept. 15. Its police said 4,330 migrants were detained on
Saturday, most of them near Roszke, on the border with Serbia.
(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Additional reporting by
Krisztina Than in Budapest; Editing by Andrew Heavens)