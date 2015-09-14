(Adds Austrian Defence Minister)
By Francois Murphy
VIENNA, Sept 14 Austria will send troops to help
control its eastern border as thousands of migrants stream
across its frontier from Hungary on foot, the government said on
Monday.
Austria initially said on Sunday it would not introduce new
checks after Germany announced its own, which effectively
suspended Europe's two-decade old Schengen regime allowing
border-free travel across the continent.
But faced with people filing across its border at the
fastest rate since Germany and Austria opened up to migrants
more than a week ago, Vienna changed course.
"If Germany carries out border controls, Austria must put
strengthened border controls in place," Vice Chancellor Reinhold
Mitterlehner told a news conference with Chancellor Werner
Faymann. "We are doing that now."
He and Faymann said the army would be deployed in a
supporting role.
"The focus of the support is on humanitarian help," Faymann
said. "But it is also, and I would like to emphasise this, on
supporting border controls where it is necessary."
As rain fell on the border in the early evening, there was
no sign of any additional controls being carried out.
Defence Minister Gerald Klug told broadcaster ORF soldiers
would help to control vehicles near Austria's eastern borders
and by picking up refugees on foot and bringing them to police
stations. But they would not send refugees back to Hungary.
A police spokesman said 12,500 migrants had entered Austria
at the main crossing with Hungary since midnight, compared with
14,000 for all of Sunday, which was the fastest rate yet. But no
instructions had been given to carry out extra checks, he said.
An Interior Ministry spokesman later said the new controls
would be introduced progressively as of Tuesday.
At the border with Germany, after an overnight suspension,
trains began running with delays because they were being stopped
by the German authorities carrying out their new controls.
A backlog of people at German border checks meant rail
service from Salzburg to the southern German city of Munich was
interrupted, the Austrian rail operator OeBB said later.
By contrast, on Austria's eastern flank, thousands of people
pouring in from Hungary spilled onto a motorway running through
the border, forcing the police to close it.
The European Union has been struggling to cope with the
arrival of hundreds of thousands of migrants, many of them
refugees fleeing war in the Middle East. Nearly all arrive at
the bloc's southern and eastern edges and head over land to seek
asylum in richer states further north and west.
TENTS AND CAR PARKS
Austria has served as the main conduit for refugees heading
to Germany from the EU's land border in Hungary.
As migrants poured into Austria more quickly than they
appeared to be entering Germany, the number of them on Austrian
soil grew, raising the question of whether Austria could cope,
having already cut its rail link to Hungary to slow the tide.
Interior Minister Johanna Mikl-Leitner told ORF radio in the
morning that 18,000 were in the country, and the director
general for public security told the broadcaster only days
earlier that Austria had accommodation for 10,0000 migrants.
"It has now been an hour since around 14 full buses left for
western Austria but we currently don't have any special trains
available and here at the moment we cannot fill up any buses
because we don't know where we should go with the people," a
police spokesman said in the afternoon.
Police at the border said they were running out of emergency
accommodation nearby, and had sent people to various parts of
the country overnight. Temporary shelters have included tents
near the border and the car parks of railway stations.
The uncertain situation left some migrants in limbo.
"There is enough food and water but we just want to leave,"
said a man who identified himself as Abdullah from Syria.
The Schengen system, established in 1995, removes all border
checks between 26 European states, but the rules still bar
undocumented migrants from travelling. Countries are permitted
to reimpose border checks temporarily in emergencies.
Illegal travel across internal Schengen borders by migrants
has become a major issue in recent weeks, especially after
Berlin suspended normal EU asylum policy to announce it would
take Syrian refugees who arrive elsewhere in the European Union.
The precise nature of the checks being carried out by
Germany was, however, unclear.
"We are not aware of a single case until now in which
Germany has sent someone back," Faymann, the Austrian
chancellor, told reporters.
(Additional reporting by Angelika Gruber, Alexandra
Schwarz-Goerlich and Shadia Nasralla in Vienna and Anna McIntosh
in Nickelsdorf, Austria; editing by Anna Willard)