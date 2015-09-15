NICKELSDORF, Austria, Sept 15 Fewer migrants
crossed into Austria from Hungary on Tuesday after Budapest
started to clamp down on the flow through the Balkan peninsula
to the richer countries of northern and western Europe, Austrian
police said.
On Monday, the last day before Hungary sealed off its
Serbian border with a razor wire fence, a record 15,700 people
arrived in eastern Austria via the border town of Nickelsdorf.
"The night was a bit quieter. We have had around 1,800
people from midnight until now," said a spokesman for the
Austrian police in the eastern province of Burgenland.
Hungary has over the last couple of weeks transported tens
of thousands of migrants to its Austrian borders and left them
to walk into Austria.
"We think that many thousand people were still on the go in
Hungary before the border closed and they will surely make their
way to Nickelsdorf here in Austria and try to continue their
journey to Germany," the spokesman added.
A total of 4,537 asylum seekers reached Germany by train on
Monday despite the imposition of new controls at the border with
Austria, German police said on Tuesday.
Discussions in the interior ministry in Vienna were still
ongoing on Tuesday morning about the exact nature of the army's
role in controlling Austria's border, the Austrian police
spokesman said.
"As a result of these talks it will become clear for us how
these border controls will work, how will they be carried out
and where and with what intensity and how the army is
integrated," the spokesman said.
