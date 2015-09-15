* Backlogs develop near border with Germany
* Migrants still allowed to enter Austria freely
* Austria says border controls to start as of midnight
* Fewer arrivals as Hungary barricades southern border
By Kirsti Knolle
SALZBURG, Austria, Sept 15 Austria said on
Tuesday it would impose new restrictions at its borders from
midnight, as the country on the main route for migrants crossing
the European Union by land struggled to cope with a backlog of
thousands trying to reach Germany.
Thousands of migrants have poured into Austria in recent
days, rushing through Hungary ahead of a deadline that saw that
country close its border with Serbia.
The route is the main one used by tens of thousands of
migrants heading over land across the Balkan peninsula for the
EU in the biggest influx to Western Europe since World War Two.
More than 15,000 migrants walked across Austria's border
from Hungary on Monday, a record since the start of the crisis.
Most are bound for Germany, which announced last month it
would accept Syrian refugees regardless of where they enter the
EU and is preparing to accept 800,000 asylum seekers this year.
Overwhelmed by the sudden arrival of thousands into Munich,
Germany imposed new checks at its border on Sunday. That has
created a backlog in Austria, which has had to cancel most
westbound trains because of the strain.
"Very many travellers are already waiting at Salzburg's main
station for their onward journey," the national rail company
OeBB said in a statement. Salzburg is the last city on most
migrants' route out of Austria. About 500 migrants were among
those waiting, officials said, and hundreds more were expected.
"Because of the border controls, there can be backlogs and
train cancellations," OeBB said. "OeBB advises travellers
against journeys to Germany."
Germany's decision to suspend control-free travel from other
EU countries has prompted neighbours to consider measures of
their own, threatening to unravel the continent's Schengen
border-free travel zone.
Austria would introduce similar controls to Germany's as of
midnight (2200 GMT), an Interior Ministry spokesman said.
The exact nature of the controls was not specified, but
Austria's defence minister has said people arriving at the
border will not be sent back to Hungary.
In Salzburg, crowds of migrants waited patiently in the
station for trains to take them across the border.
"The biggest problem is the station. We need to keep it
running," Wilfried Haslauer, the governor of Salzburg province,
told Reuters. Around 80 percent of the scheduled trains towards
Munich, the main route into Germany, were cancelled on Tuesday
because of the border controls, according to OeBB staff in
Salzburg.
There were around 10,000 migrants in Vienna, police there
said.
NEW ROUTES
The rush into Austria eased on Tuesday after Hungary shut
its border with Serbia, giving Austria more time to arrange the
transfer of people to Germany.
Police in the eastern province of Burgenland said around
6,000 migrants had entered Austria from Hungary on Tuesday.
Hungary has over the last couple of weeks transported tens
of thousands of migrants to near its border with Austria and
left them to walk across into the Austrian town of Nickelsdorf.
"We think that many thousand people were still on the go in
Hungary before the border closed and they will surely make their
way to Nickelsdorf here in Austria and try to continue their
journey to Germany," a police spokesman said on Tuesday morning.
Austria was also bracing itself for a shift in migrants'
routes after Hungary's closure of the Serbian border.
"Today will be a decisive day for us," the director general
for public security, Konrad Kogler, told ORF radio. "We expect
that if (Hungary's) measures are very effective we will have to
deal with different, new routes."
