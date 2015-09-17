(Adds statement on opening earlier than planned)
VIENNA, Sept 17 Rail services between Austria
and Hungary are resuming in both directions, Austrian rail
company OeBB said on Thursday, after the link was cut for a week
because of what it called a "massive overburdening" of the
network by migrants heading west.
The number of migrants crossing Austria's eastern border has
collapsed since Hungary barricaded its frontier with Serbia
against thousands of people trekking up through the Balkans.
After initially announcing that the connection would reopen
on Friday, OeBB said services to and from Hungary would resume
on Thursday afternoon.
"The logistical and technical work was implemented sooner
than planned," OeBB said in a statement.
Hungary finished building a razor-wire fence on its border
with Serbia this week, prompting migrants to seek alternative
routes into the European Union.
Austria on Thursday introduced tighter border controls on
its eastern flank, through which tens of thousands of migrants
have passed on their way from Hungary to Germany. It soon said
it was extending the checks to its southern border with Slovenia
in anticipation of a new wave of arrivals from that country.
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; editing by Francois Murphy)