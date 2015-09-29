VIENNA, Sept 29 Austria may have to use force to
ease any backlog of migrants if Germany decided to no longer let
them enter via their shared border, but will continue to work
closely with its neighbour to expedite the flow, the Vienna
government said on Tuesday.
Germany has re-imposed border controls and curbed rail
traffic from Austria in an effort to slow an influx of migrants,
thousands of whom reach its territory daily. By contrast,
Austria is largely letting migrants stream onto its soil from
Hungary unhindered and shuttling them towards Germany.
Asked by a reporter what would happen if Germany "seals the
border", Interior Minister Johanna Mikl-Leitner said: "Then
there will be a massive backlog here in Austria and therefore
here we quickly need a European answer.
"Otherwise there will consequently be only two
possibilities: either we carry on as until now, or there will be
strict controls at the borders," she told reporters before a
cabinet meeting. "But then we must presume that images of force
will emerge, that the use of force will be necessary."
Germany's suspension of regular traffic on one major rail
link with Austria has prompted many migrants to cross the
frontier by other means. Hundreds line up at a crossing near the
Austrian city of Salzburg each day.
Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann has emphasised the
importance of coordinating with Germany on the matter, even
though the neighbours have not always acted in unison in the
crisis triggered by an unrelenting influx into the European
Union this year of hundreds of thousands of people fleeing war
and poverty in the Middle East and Africa
German Austrian announcements of border controls more than
two weeks ago, for example, were made days apart.
At a news conference on Tuesday, Faymann warned against the
use of expressions such as "sealing the border". He said German
controls were in place, and Austria would have to deal with the
build-up of migrants on its territory waiting to reach Germany.
Germany, the EU's biggest economy, where almost all migrants
entering Austria hope to end up, expects the number of arrivals
on its soil this year to reach 800,000, and warned on Tuesday
there were limits to how many it could absorb.
Austria would have to show Germany that it was taking in
enough asylum-seekers of its own, Faymann said. Austria had one
of the highest rates of asylum-seekers in the EU before the
crisis, and has taken in migrants who have chosen to request
asylum rather than continue into Germany.
"The impression must not arise in Germany that the Austrians
are doing the same thing as the Hungarians, simply moving people
on," Faymann told reporters, referring to the anti-immigrant
Budapest government's policy of swiftly shunting tens of
thousands of migrants to its frontier with Austria.
Of the more than 167,000 migrants who have reached Austria
since early September, more than 90 percent carried on into
Germany, he said. "We must show Germany through cooperation that
we are fulfilling our duty. Hard facts make for good friends."
