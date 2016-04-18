BRUSSELS, April 18 The European Commission is
assessing whether plans by Austria to impose restrictions at its
border with Italy breach EU rules on the free movement of
people, following a complaint from Rome.
As part of efforts by several European nations to stem
unprecedented migrant flows, Austria said last week it would
introduce tougher controls at the Brenner Pass crossing from
June 1 at the latest.
The Commission was analysing if the measures, detailed by
Austria on Friday in a letter to home affairs commissioner
Dimitris Avramopoulos, were necessary and proportionate, a
spokeswoman for the EU executive said in a statement.
In a letter sent to Avramopoulos last week, the Italian
government had argued they were neither, as there were no signs
this year of an increased northward flow of migrants at the
Brenner Pass, the most important Alpine crossing for heavy goods
traffic.
If Austria were found in breach of the Schengen rules on
free movement, the Commission could start an infringement
procedure, an EU official said, triggering possible financial
sanctions.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by John Stonestreet)