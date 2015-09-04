EISENSTADT, Austria, Sept 4 Among the 71 dead
migrants found last week in an abandoned truck on an Austrian
motorway were Syrian, Iraqi and Afghan nationals but not a
single one of them has been identified, Austrian police said on
Friday.
Hans Peter Doskozil, police chief for the province of
Burgenland, told a news conference that the migrants had likely
died from suffocation on Hungarian territory shortly after
entering the truck, whose refrigeration system was not working.
"We found a total of 17 travel documents. Based on these we
have been able to determine that this was a mixed group of
people. Syrian nationals, Iraqis and also Afghans are likely to
have been on board," Doskozil said.
He said 40 phones had also been found and there had been
contact with people who claimed to be relatives of the victims.
