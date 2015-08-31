A boy looks at Hungarian police officers as a train heading for Austria, with migrants on board, is stopped for checks at a border station in Hegyeshalom, Hungary, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

VIENNA Austria will check whether hundreds of refugees who boarded a train in Budapest bound for the West have applied for asylum in Hungary and not let them continue their travels if they have, a Vienna police spokesman said on Monday.

Other migrants on the train, which Austrian Railways said was halted on the Hungarian-Austrian border because of overcrowding, can stay in Austria for two weeks while they decide whether to seek asylum there, the police spokesman said. Those who do not will be returned to their last transit country.

