Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
VIENNA Austria will check whether hundreds of refugees who boarded a train in Budapest bound for the West have applied for asylum in Hungary and not let them continue their travels if they have, a Vienna police spokesman said on Monday.
Other migrants on the train, which Austrian Railways said was halted on the Hungarian-Austrian border because of overcrowding, can stay in Austria for two weeks while they decide whether to seek asylum there, the police spokesman said. Those who do not will be returned to their last transit country.
HULAYLA, Iraq Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday.