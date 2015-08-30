* 71 dead bodies found in refrigeration truck in Austria
* Forensic test indicate suffocation
* Case highlights migrant challenge to EU
By Karin Strohecker
VIENNA, Aug 30 The 71 people found dead in an
abandoned refrigeration lorry in Austria had been crammed in,
five to a square metre (10 sq ft), police said on Sunday, as
initial forensic tests indicated they had suffocated.
A baby girl and three other children were among the dead in
truck discovered on Thursday on a highway from the Hungarian
border to Vienna, where it had been left 24 hours earlier.
The victims are thought to be refugees from Syria or
possibly Afghanistan, part of an huge wave of migrants pushing
through Europe that is sorely testing the European Union's
ability to cope.
Forensic examiners in Vienna have performed autopsies on 16
of the 71 bodies, said Gerald Pangl, police spokesman in the
province of Burgenland where the truck was found.
"We are still awaiting the final report from the forensic
team, but it looks like they suffocated."
Police said the vehicle, designed for the transportation of
meat products, had no air holes. Technical specialists were
still trying to establish whether a cooling unit was operational
and had been running at the time of the transport, Pangl said.
Hungarian police said on Sunday they had arrested a fifth
suspect, a Bulgarian citizen, in connection with the deaths and
under suspicion of human trafficking. Three
Bulgarians and one Afghan had already been arrested.
In another incident, two one-year-old babies and a
five-year-old child who were found critically ill in the back of
a van in Austria on Friday together with 23 other refugees from
Syria, Afghanistan and Bangladesh have recovered and left
hospital, authorities said.
Uwe Wintergerst, head doctor of the paediatric department in
Braunau, a town close to the German border near to where the van
was stopped, said the children had been travelling for 20 days.
"As a result of a lack of food and drink, they were
dehydrated and so we took them in, gave them liquids
intravenously," he said. "They were stable enough to be able to
make the decision to leave the hospital."
Police said they were unsure of the whereabouts of the two
families, but that they had wanted to go to Germany. The
Romanian driver of the van was arrested.
Austrian police said they had arrested five men in four
separate cases over the past two days in the region bordering
Hungary for smuggling a total of 36 people.
(Additional reporting by Marton Dunai in Budapest, Robin
Raimund in Braunau and Shadia Nasrallah in Vienna; Editing by
Raissa Kasolowsky and Robin Pomeroy)