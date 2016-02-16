U.N. says 200,000 more people could flee Mosul as fighting intensifies
ERBIL, Iraq The United Nations said on Thursday up to 200,000 more people could flee Mosul as Iraqi forces push into the last districts held by Islamic State militants.
SPIELFELD, Austria Austria will introduce daily and hourly migrant quotas modelled on those Germany has put in place on its border, and will examine putting in place crowd-control measures at a dozen additional crossings, its interior minister said on Tuesday.
"There will be a daily quota and an hourly quota and, as soon as these are reached, we will stop (letting people through)," Johanna Mikl-Leitner told reporters at the country's busiest crossing for migrants, on the border with Slovenia. She declined to say how large the quotas would be.
BEIJING China and Southeast Asian countries agreed on Thursday to a framework for a long-mooted code of conduct for the disputed South China Sea, China's Foreign Ministry said.