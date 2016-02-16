Members of the Austrian army observe migrants waiting to access Austria at the border near the village of Spielfeld, Austria, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/Files

SPIELFELD, Austria Austria will introduce daily and hourly migrant quotas modelled on those Germany has put in place on its border, and will examine putting in place crowd-control measures at a dozen additional crossings, its interior minister said on Tuesday.

"There will be a daily quota and an hourly quota and, as soon as these are reached, we will stop (letting people through)," Johanna Mikl-Leitner told reporters at the country's busiest crossing for migrants, on the border with Slovenia. She declined to say how large the quotas would be.

(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Kevin Liffey)