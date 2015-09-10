VIENNA, Sept 10 Austria has temporarily halted
train service from Hungary while it scrambles to provide
additional transport for thousands of migrants who poured in
from its neighbour state on Thursday, an Interior Ministry
spokesman said.
Austria's national rail company, OeBB, said in a statement
that it was temporarily stopping train service towards Hungary
because of "massive overburdening". A spokeswoman later
clarified that traffic was halted in both direction.
An Interior Ministry spokesman said that, after days of
relative calm in which fewer additional trains were provided, it
was taking time to increase rail capacity to handle migrants.
"The OeBB's transport capacity is not the same as at the
weekend," the spokesman said.
(Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Francois Murphy;
Editing by Mark Heinrich)