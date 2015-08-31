HEGYESHALOM, Hungary Aug 31 A train with refugees and other passengers bound for Vienna left the Hungarian border town of Hegyeshalom on Monday after being held there for several hours, according to a Reuters reporter.

Austrian Railways had said earlier it refused to accept the train coming from Budapest as it was not safe due to overcrowding. Some of the people on the train had disembarked. A second train was also held up at the border.

Hundreds of refugees boarded trains in the Hungarian capital earlier on Monday, trying to make their way to western Europe. (Reporting by Anna McIntosh in Hegyeshalom and Shadia Nasrallah in Vienna, writing by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Michael Shields)