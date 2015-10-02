VIENNA Oct 2 The suspension of regular train
service on a link that tens of thousands of migrants used to get
from Austria into Germany has been extended by eight days to
Oct. 12, Austria's rail operator OeBB said on Friday.
Germany closed the rail link with the Austrian city of
Salzburg on Sept. 15 to slow down the influx of migrants across
its border, though many have since found other ways German
territory whether by train, road or on foot.
Austria, wedged between Hungary and Germany, has been a
centre of the migration crisis unfolding across Europe with over
500,000 people, many fleeing war and poverty in countries like
Syria, having reached the continent to date this year.
"Due to instructions from the German authorities train
traffic from and to Germany from Salzburg is halted until at
least Oct. 12," OeBB said on its website.
Other trains to Germany from Austria are still running on
more eastern routes and special trains have been transporting
hundreds of migrants into Germany every day in the past few
weeks.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel was initially feted at home
and abroad for her welcoming approach to the refugees. But as
the flow has continued and German facilities have been stretched
to the limit, she has faced increasing criticism.
