Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
ZURICH Hundreds of refugees arriving from Hungary flooded into Vienna's western railway station on Monday and ran towards the next trains heading for Germany, a Reuters reporter said.
Looking happy and relieved, the migrants chanted "Germany, Germany" as volunters handed out fruit and water bottles. Police looked on, with one officer overheard saying to another: "Where are they all going? And what are we meant to be doing?"
HULAYLA, Iraq Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday.