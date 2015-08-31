Travellers sit in a train with migrants on board, en route from Budapest to Vienna, Austria, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Travellers believed to be migrants leave a train coming from Hungary at the railway station in Vienna, Austria, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Travellers believed to be migrants coming from Hungary enter a train to Germany at the railway station in Vienna, Austria, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Travellers believed to be migrants leave a train coming from Austria at the railway station in Munich, Germany, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Travellers believed to be migrants leave a train coming from Austria at the railway station in Munich, Germany, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

ZURICH Hundreds of refugees arriving from Hungary flooded into Vienna's western railway station on Monday and ran towards the next trains heading for Germany, a Reuters reporter said.

Looking happy and relieved, the migrants chanted "Germany, Germany" as volunters handed out fruit and water bottles. Police looked on, with one officer overheard saying to another: "Where are they all going? And what are we meant to be doing?"

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker, Writing by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)