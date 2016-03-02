(Adds Ford comments, changes media tag)
GENEVA, March 2 The auto industry's lean
manufacturing system is vulnerable to any tightening of Europe's
border controls in the wake of the region's refugee crisis, the
chief executives of Opel, Ford Europe and Daimler
said at the Geneva car show.
The prospect of dismantling Europe's Schengen free-travel
agreement to stem the flow of refugees and migrants worries car
executives, as tighter border controls could also interfere with
the traffic of goods.
"A breakdown of Schengen would be horrific for us," Opel
Chief Executive Karl-Thomas Neumann told reporters.
Opel depends on the unhindered transport of goods and
components from factories in Germany, Spain, Poland, Britain and
Italy, Neumann said.
"We have huge logistics operations in southern Europe, any
disruption would have an immediate impact on the bottom line,"
Neumann said.
Schengen was established over 30 years ago and now counts 26
members, 22 of which are European Union members. To stem an
influx of migrants, some Schengen countries have reintroduced
border controls in recent months, leading to fears the whole
system could collapse.
Opel, the European division of General Motors (GM), has
pledged to turn a profit in 2016, a goal the company reiterated
at the Geneva show. In Europe, GM posted an adjusted loss before
interest and tax of $800 million last year, after a $1.4 billion
loss in 2014.
Bernhard Mattes, Ford's Germany boss, said any restrictions
on cross-border movement of goods could severely hamper
production.
"We have plants in Germany, Romania, Spain and in England.
Our logistics are geared towards supplying our plants just in
time. That's the basis for the efficiency of production in
Europe - of course we want to maintain that," he said.
Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche said his company was already at
the limits of its production capacity thanks to demand for
luxury vehicles including the new GLC and the new E-Class.
Parts need to arrive at the factory to ensure the company's
production system functions seamlessly.
"Our factories are running with one or two hours of time
buffer," Zetsche said, adding any closing of borders could
disrupt the company's production system.
EU leaders are planning talks with Turkey on March 7 and
their own migration summit on March 18-19. The meetings look
like a final chance to revive a joint response to the crisis
before warmer weather will make it easier to travel across the
Mediterranean.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Adrian Croft and Mark
Potter)