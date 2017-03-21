BRUSSELS, March 21 Belgium's migration minister
on Tuesday attacked aid groups for saving drowning migrants in
the Mediterranean, saying they were only causing more death by
doing so, earning himself a rebuke from his own prime minister.
Thousands of migrants have drowned on their journey across
the central Mediterranean in the last couple of years, as
millions make the journey to escape poverty and war.
Human traffickers often prepare ramshackle boats for the
crossing that are not designed to last the entire trip to
Europe's southern shores, the UN refugee agency UNHCR has said.
Doctors Without Borders, best known by its French acronym
MSF, operates two boats off the Libyan coast to assist migrants
in distress in an operation coordinated by the Italian coast
guard.
Theo Francken, who recently made headlines during a court
battle to refuse humanitarian visas to a family of Syrian
refugees from besieged Aleppo, criticised MSF for this operation
on Twitter.
"By saving them you are indirectly causing only more death,"
Francken said.
"They have to stay away. They are trafficking humans. It has
nothing to do with refugees, this is illegal migration," he
added.
MSF, which says on its website that it has saved some 24,000
migrants from drowning, said it regretted that a member of the
Belgian government criticised it for saving lives.
Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel called on Francken to
"show more nuance in his communication" and "respect
humanitarian work", Belgian broadcaster VRT reported.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Hugh Lawson)