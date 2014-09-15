(adds details, quotes from UNHCR)
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, Sept 15 More than 700 people fleeing
Africa and the Middle East may have drowned in shipwrecks in the
Mediterranean over the last week, bringing the death toll this
year to almost 3,000, the International Organisation for
Migration (IOM) said on Monday.
In the worst incident, as many as 500 migrants are believed
to have died after traffickers rammed their ship off Malta's
coast last week, an event that only came to light this weekend
in testimony from two of nine survivors.
The survivors said the traffickers ordered the migrants to
change vessels in the middle of the Mediterranean. The migrants
refused, leading to a confrontation that ended when traffickers
rammed the ship carrying the migrants, causing it to sink, IOM
spokeswoman Christiane Berthiaume told Reuters in Geneva.
"Some 500 people were on board - Syrians, Palestinians,
Egyptians and Sudanese. They were trying to reach Europe,"
Berthiaume said.
"That means that 700 people perished at sea these last days
in the Mediterranean, the deadliest incidents in the space of a
few days," she said.
The vessel had set off on Saturday, Sept 6 from Damiette,
Egypt, and sank off Malta's coast on Sept 10th, she said, adding
that some of the survivors were only rescued on Friday.
The U.N. refugee agency also learned of the shipwreck off
Malta, but said its information was that it occurred on Friday.
The UNHCR could not confirm the circumstances of the incident
but understood that the death toll was closer to 300.
"We don't have confirmation of this account of alleged
ramming. That was given to Malta authorities by survivors, but
we can't confirm it," said UNHCR spokesman Francis Markus.
The UNHCR was trying to get confirmation of five shipwrecks
in all. "At least 500 people have died or are missing in the
last three days", he said.
'DEADLIEST WEEKEND EVER'
"It was without any doubt the deadliest weekend ever in the
Mediterranean," Carlotta Sami of the UNHCR said.
In the incident off Malta, nine people survived and were
picked up boats, Berthiaume said. IOM officials interviewed two
Palestinian survivors in Sicily, Italy, while other survivors
were taken to Malta and to Crete, Greece, she said.
Another ship packed with up to 250 African emigrants sank
off the Libyan coast, and most of them are feared dead, a
spokesman for the Libyan navy said late on Sunday. Some 26
people survived.
Migrants have been streaming out of North Africa, mostly
lawless Libya, in rickety boats in rising numbers for years.
Many head for Italy, a gateway to the European Union (EU).
"A combination of factors have led to a major increase. They
do not have other very easy options to get anywhere else from
Libya. They are not able to get to surrounding countries in
North Africa from Libya. These are all factors pushing up the
number of people desperate to make the crossing who are preyed
on by unscrupulous traffickers," Markus said.
Some 130,000 people have arrived in Europe by sea so far this
year, compared with 60,000 last year, according to the UNHCR.
Italy has received more than 118,000, most of them rescued at
sea under its naval operation Mare Nostrum.
U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Antonio Guterres and
UNHCR special envoy Angelina Jolie visited the naval rescue
headquarters in Malta on Sunday, meeting survivors, the agency
said in a statement issued on Monday.
"Amidst concerns about the sustainability of the Italian
Mare Nostrum operation, they also called for increased efforts
by European nations to contribute to rescue efforts and reduce
deaths at sea," the UNHCR said.
Half of those arriving in Europe by boat are refugees from
Syria and Eritrea, according to the agency.
"We all need to wake up to the scale of this crisis. There
is a direct link between the conflicts in Syria and elsewhere
and the rise in deaths at sea in the Mediterranean," Jolie said.
"Unless we address the root causes of these conflicts, the
numbers of refugees dying or unable to find protection will
continue to rise," she said.
