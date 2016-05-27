ROME The Italian navy ship Vega recovered 45 bodies from the sea near a half-sunken rubber boat on Friday and rescued 135 people, according to a Tweet by the navy.

It was the third straight day that deaths have been reported in the Mediterranean, and agencies have reported a sharp rise in the number of people trying to cross to Europe as the seas turn warmer and calmer.

Since Monday, more than 14,000 migrants have been rescued from the sea between Libya and Italy, authorities say.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer)