* Renzi called fence plan "shamelessly against EU rules"
* Austria says as many as a million migrants waiting in
Libya
* Italy and Austria say no border wall will be built
(Recasts after meeting between Italian, Austria interior
ministers)
ROME, April 28 Italy and Austria on Thursday
played down tensions that flared after Austria said it might
reintroduce border controls at the Alpine Brenner pass to keep
migrants from coming from Italy.
A day after Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said
Austria's announced plans to build a fence at Brenner was
"shamelessly against European rules", Austria's new Interior
Minister Wolfgang Sobotka said he had come to Italy "to calm
tempers".
Both Italy and Austria are members of the European Union's
Schengen open-border zone, but free movement has been
jeopardised by the reimposition of controls at some key
crossings by countries affected by the migrant influx.
"There will be no wall," Sobotka told reporters after
meeting his counterpart Angelino Alfano. "If and only if it is
necessary will we introduce more controls (at Brenner) by
slowing traffic and trains ... but circulation will be
guaranteed."
Any toughening of border controls at the Brenner Pass would
slow traffic on an important route from Italy to Germany,
Italy's top trading partner.
Hundreds of thousands of migrants fleeing war and poverty in
the Middle East and Africa have crossed the Mediterranean to
Italy since 2014, and Austria has said Rome must stop them from
travelling on towards northern Europe.
On Wednesday, Austria outlined plans to erect a 370
metre-long fence at the Brenner Pass, which is the busiest route
through the Alps for heavy goods vehicles, but Sobotka said on
Thursday it would be used only to "channel" people and was not a
barrier.
Austria's governing coalition of Social Democrats and the
conservative People's Party announced the fence plan after the
anti-immigration Freedom Party's candidate secured a record
share of the vote in Sunday's presidential election.
"We worked to save the right to circulate at Brenner, to
clarify issues and avoid a crisis with Austria," Alfano told
reporters after the meeting. "There's no need for any kind of
barrier at Brenner."
Sobotka told Alfano that "preparations are under way in case
there is an extraordinary surge of migrants", Alfano said.
Sobotka said as many as a million migrants in Libya were
poised to cross the sea to Europe this year. Italy says the true
figure is much lower, but arrivals are expected to surge during
the summer months.
Some 27,000 migrants have arrived in Italy by boat this
year, the Interior Ministry says, and the coastguard said 600
were rescued on Thursday.
Alfano defended Italy's handling of Europe's biggest
migration crisis since World War Two, saying police were now
fingerprinting all migrants in "hotspots" co-managed with the
EU.
But Alfano also said for the first time that Italy might
have to create closed holding centres for migrants who are not
seeking asylum or who do not qualify for it, so they can be
repatriated.
"In Europe and obviously not only in Italy, there have to be
some centres in which irregular migrants must wait to be
repatriated without being able to escape," Alfano said.
