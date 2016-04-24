BRENNER, Austria, April 24 Austrian police used
batons and pepper spray to repel Italian marchers who were
protesting on Sunday against plans for tighter anti-migrant
checks at the Alpine Brenner Pass border.
Scuffles broke out when several hundred protesters,
including some leftist politicians, tried to breach police
barriers at the border where Austria has said it will toughen
controls in response to unprecedented migrant flows into Europe.
The marchers wore orange life jackets in a sign of
solidarity with the thousands of African and Asian migrants who
have drowned trying to cross the Mediterranean, and brandished a
large banner with the slogan 'People Over Borders.'
One demonstrator was arrested, prompting a sit-down protest
in front of the police lines by fellow marchers demanding his
release, but no injuries were reported.
Austria said this month it would introduce tougher controls
at the pass from June 1 at the latest. Italy says the plan
breaches EU rules on the free movement of people.
The EU said last week it was assessing the complaint.
The Brenner Pass is the most important Alpine crossing for
heavy goods traffic and the controls, if introduced, would slow
Italy's main transport link to Germany, its top trading partner.
However, the protesters on Sunday were driven by
humanitarian concerns over migrants fleeing war and hunger in
the Middle East and Africa, not commercial ones.
They carried symbolic, purple "World Passports" and chanted
slogans against the deportation of migrants.
A similar demonstration at the Brenner Pass on April 3
resulted in more serious clashes, in which two Austrian police
officers were injured.
(Writing by Gavin Jones; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)