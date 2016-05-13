* Italy adding 110 border guards at Brenner Pass
* Pass is key artery for Italian trade
* Austria sees no need for more border controls at this time
By Steve Scherer and Massimiliano Di Giorgio
ROME, May 13 Italy said on Friday it had
deployed 110 more guards to keep migrants from travelling into
Austria, after Vienna threatened to introduce tighter border
controls that could have hurt trade.
Italian Interior Minister Angelino Alfano, speaking
alongside his Austrian counterpart Wolfgang Sobotka at the
Brenner Pass, said the extra guards would patrol the Alpine
crossing point between the two countries.
Both Italy and Austria are members of the European Union's
Schengen open-border zone, but Vienna said last month it would
erect a fence at the border and slow traffic along the highway
that crosses it if there was a surge in migrant arrivals this
summer.
"Migrants who arrive here thinking to go to Austria will be
taken to Italian shelters," Alfano said at the Brenner Pass in
comments broadcast live by SkyTG24.
"A plan to slow traffic would have an enormous impact on
trade and travellers," he added. The pass is Italy's main
commercial route to Germany, its top trading partner, by way of
Austria.
Alfano said Brenner controls would be similar to those
already in force in Ventimiglia, where migrants are taken off
trains or stopped on the road from crossing the border into
France.
As of May 10, 31,250 migrants had reached Italy by boat this
year, a 14 percent decline from the same period last year,
according to the Interior Ministry, but authorities expect the
numbers to surge this summer.
Italy's announcement appeared aimed at easing tensions after
Vienna's announcement of a plan for a 370-metre fence at Brenner
drew fire from Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, who said
last month it was a "shameless" infraction of European rules.
"If Italy carries on acting as it has done until now, namely
by carrying out controls on trains, at its interior borders and
at exit points, then there is no need (for controls)," Sobotka's
spokeswoman said after the two ministers met on Friday.
The fence has not been built, but preparations for future
controls are still being made as a precaution, an Austrian
Interior Ministry spokesman said.
In the past two years, more than 320,000 boat migrants have
arrived on Italian shores, and many made their way to Northern
Europe by way of the Brenner Pass.
Italy's coastguard said it helped rescue 801 migrants from
two boats off western Sicily on Thursday.
The number of migrants arriving in Greece dropped 90 percent
in April, the European Union border agency said on Friday, after
an agreement was reached with Turkey to control the flow.
(Additional reporting by Francois Murphy in Vienna; writing by
Steve Scherer; editing by Andrew Roche)