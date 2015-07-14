LONDON, July 14 Britain is to create a 'secure
zone' at the French port of Calais to protect lorries heading
for England from migrants seeking to enter the country
illegally, interior minister Theresa May said on Tuesday.
Around 3,000 migrants, fleeing war, political turmoil and
poverty are camped in Calais and make daily attempts to board
lorries and trains heading towards Britain. The problem has been
exacerbated in recent weeks by a French ferry workers' strike
which has blocked traffic around the port.
May said the secure waiting area would hold 230 vehicles,
the equivalent of a 2.5 mile (4 km) queue of traffic.
"This should transform protection for lorries and their
drivers - removing them from the open road where they can become
targets for migrants attempting to board their vehicles," May
said in a statement to parliament.
Further details of how the zone would operate were not
immediately available.
May said that over 8,000 attempts by illegal migrants to
enter Britain were successfully intercepted by border
authorities between 21 June and 11 July.
(Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)