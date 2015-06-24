LONDON, June 24 Prime Minister David Cameron
said on Wednesday his government was considering reinforcing
Britain's border with France around the port of Calais after
what he said were unacceptable scenes of chaos involving
migrants trying to reach his country.
"We have been looking at whether we can put more personnel
and indeed sniffer dog teams on that side of the channel to make
a difference," Cameron told parliament.
"There is also more work being done in terms of installing
fencing not just around the port at Calais but also around the
Eurostar and Eurotunnel entrance," he said.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Andrew Osborn)