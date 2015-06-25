LONDON, June 25 The British government said on
Thursday it had called a meeting of its emergency response
committee Cobra to discuss the migrant crisis in the French port
of Calais and draw up contingency plans if further strike action
exacerbates the situation.
Television footage earlier this week showed crowds of
migrants trying to stow away on queuing lorries after disruption
by striking French ferry workers halted traffic through the
Channel Tunnel linking Britain and France.
"The transport secretary will chair a meeting of Cobra this
afternoon to ensure we are working with the French and have the
right plans in place if there are further wild cat strikes in
Calais," a spokeswoman for Prime Minister David Cameron said on
Thursday.
Cameron on Wednesday said the British government was looking
at reinforcing its border controls with France at Calais after
what he said were "unacceptable" scenes.
