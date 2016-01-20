LONDON Jan 20 Asylum seekers in the northern
English town of Middlesbrough are suffering abuse because they
have been housed in properties that almost all have red front
doors, making them easy targets for racists, the Times newspaper
reported on Wednesday.
Asylum seekers described incidents including having their
doors smeared with dog excrement, eggs and stones thrown at
their windows and racist jibes shouted at them, the Times said
in an investigative report.
Britain has not received migrants in the same huge numbers
that arrived in other European countries last year, but public
concerns over immigration are running high and tensions have
risen in many communities with high concentrations of migrants.
The Middlesbrough houses, located in poor areas of the
industrial town, are owned by private property firm Jomast, a
subcontractor of outsourcing giant G4S which holds a
government contract to provide housing for asylum seekers in the
region.
"Our subcontractor Jomast has no policy to house asylum
seekers behind red doors, although they do accept that the
majority of doors, for both private and asylum accommodation,
are painted red," said a G4S spokesman.
"Although we have received no complaints or requests on this
issue from asylum seekers we house, in light of the concerns
raised Jomast has agreed to address the issue by repainting
front doors in the area so that there is no predominant
colour."
Jomast could not immediately be reached for comment.
Immigration Minister James Brokenshire said in a statement
he was deeply concerned by the report and had commissioned
interior ministry officials to conduct an urgent audit of
housing for asylum seekers in the northeast of England.
"If we find any evidence of discrimination against asylum
seekers it will be dealt with immediately as any such behaviour
will not be tolerated," Brokenshire said.
The Times said it had identified 168 houses owned by Jomast
in two of Middlesbrough's poorest districts, of which 155 had
red doors. Reporters spoke to people living at 66 of the
properties with red doors and found that 62 of them housed
asylum seekers of 22 nationalities.
The newspaper quoted residents Yusuf Abdullahi, from Iran,
and Ahmad Zubair, from Afghanistan, as saying that they had
become so tired of suffering abuse that they repainted their
front door white, but a Jomast worker repainted them red.
"Asylum houses have red doors. Everyone knows that," Zubair
was quoted as saying. "People were shouting outside the house,
calling us hate words, throwing things at our windows and
banging on the door."
Abdullahi was quoted as saying that a Jomast worker who came
to the property and saw the freshly painted white door said that
was against company policy.
