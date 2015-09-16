LONDON, Sept 16 A British warship could be used
to target people traffickers in the Mediterranean as part of
European Union efforts to tackle a growing migrant crisis, the
Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday.
The government said it was offering the ship to board, seize
and destroy vessels in international waters off the coast of
Libya, where smugglers have taken advantage of political turmoil
to ship thousands of illegal migrants to Europe.
British Royal Navy ships have been involved in rescuing
migrants but the government said it wanted to do more.
"The Royal Navy has rescued thousands of people from peril
but we've been clear we have to tackle the gangs behind this,
which is why it's important the mission moves to the next
phase," said Defence Secretary Michael Fallon in a statement.
"We will not stand by and let this smuggling trade escalate;
we will confront this criminal activity which risks the lives of
innocent people every day."
Fallon said the ship, HMS Richmond, was ready to deploy as
soon as it was given approval by the EU.
