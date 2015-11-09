BRUSSELS Nov 9 European countries most affected
by the refugee crisis may be granted some leeway on fiscal rules
for a limited period of time, the head of the euro zone finance
ministers said on Monday.
"My own opinion is that for a number of countries there are
grounds to consider their current crisis an exceptional
circumstance that could be taken into consideration, not in
general, not for all and not forever," Eurogroup President
Jeroen Dijsselbloem told a news conference.
The European Commission, who is in charge of supervising
euro zone countries budgets, should define which country and to
what extent the leeway can be granted, Dijsselbloem said.
